The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Beekeepers attend Kempsey varroa mite information session

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
September 27 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Beekeepers were searching for answers at Kempsey Shire Council's varroa mite drop-in information session at the All Saints Anglican Church Hall in West Kempsey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.