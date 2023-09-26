The Macleay Argus
Macleay Valley Martial Arts duo Dale Hardy, Joshua Crowther clinches gold at WAKO tournament

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 26 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 10:00am
Macleay Valley Martial Arts members Joshua Crowther and Dale Hardy WAKO kickboxing tournament at the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) in Canberra.
Macleay Valley Martial Arts (MVMA) members Dale Hardy and Joshua Crowther have brought back two gold medals after the recent WAKO kickboxing tournament at the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) in Canberra.

