Macleay Valley Martial Arts (MVMA) members Dale Hardy and Joshua Crowther have brought back two gold medals after the recent WAKO kickboxing tournament at the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) in Canberra.
The training partners have been working hard in the lead up to the WAKO World Championships where they will be representing Australia and putting the Macleay Valley on the map.
The sparring partners were selected to be part of the Australian kickboxing team in their respective divisions after an intense year of competing in the WAKO combat games in 2022.
The recent competition was the duo's final opportunity to put their hard work to the test before stepping onto the world stage in two months.
MVMA founder and coach Glenn Stewart said the achievement was a credit to their training throughout the year.
"Knowing the work they have been putting into training in anticipation of heading overseas to represent Australia at the WAKO World champs in Portugal in November, it's great to see them getting fantastic results," he said.
The WAKO tournament will take place in Albufeira, Portugal, from November 17-26, 2023.
