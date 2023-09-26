Visitors and community members have been given the opportunity to learn more about culture and country during the school holidays.
South West Rocks Figtree Descendants Aboriginal Corporation presented its first 'Yarrakuun Cultural Experience' on Monday, September 25.
The sunset event was hosted at Trial Bay, South West Rocks as part of the New South Wales National Parks and Wildlife Services (NSWNPWS) Parks Eco Pass Program.
The program which launched in 2021 supports nature-based tour operators and local Aboriginal businesses.
The objective of Yarrakuun Cultural Experience is to share knowledge.
"It's an opportunity for our visitors to experience and learn about our Dunghutti culture through language, song and dance," said Nance Pattison of South West Rocks Figtree Descendants Aboriginal Corporation.
"It went really well and we were really happy with the outcome of it," she said.
The next event is set for October 7, 4:30pm at Trial Bay.
