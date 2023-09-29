What Macleay Valley residents think about proposed rate rise

Residents across the Macleay Valley have differing opinions on the planned rate rise ranging from "necessary evil" to "too much".
Earlier this month, Kempsey Shire Council announced it was facing an "unsustainable" operating deficit of $103m within a decade.
Proposed options for a Special Rate Variation (SRV) have been presented to the community for feedback, with all three involving a rise in rates.
The Macleay Argus spoke to Kempsey Shire residents on the street to ask their thoughts on the potential rates rise.
Phil Nolan said that he didn't think a rate rise will affect him much.
"It's a rate rise," he said.
"You've got to expect rises I suppose."
Mr Nolan said he did think the rise would be negative for a lot of different people.
"There's a lot of infrastructure that needs to be done around the town."
Kempsey Shire resident Joy Baxter said she would be impacted by a rate rise.
"It will make it very difficult to survive, get through your general bills as well as food basics," she said.
"For some people, it's going to be very very hard."
Mark Fischer from Valley Garden Centre said he worries how residents will afford the rate rise with rising fuel and grocery prices.
"I just worry people are not going to be able to pay it," he said.
"It's just going to be way too much for people to afford."
Mr Fisher who recently inherited property said the rate rise is going to be hard for him.
"Trying to keep that money aside plus with all the other rising costs.... it's just too much."
Crescent Head resident Amy Upcroft said she had concerns for the rates in her area.
"I don't really know how much more we can afford," she said.
"Every year you can't find hundreds and hundreds of dollars."
"I understand that [council is] in a major deficit but I think they need to find the money elsewhere rather than asking from us constantly."
Mrs Upcroft said she thinks the rate rise won't just impact home owners.
"If the landlord is getting these rises, the rise is going to go onto the renters," she said.
"It's already expensive enough."
Gary and Wendy Haigh said they weren't initially happy with the announced rate rise.
"But it's a thing that's got to happen I guess," Mr Haigh said.
"With rising costs, everything is going up. It's okay I guess."
"As long as it works," Ms Haigh said.
"As long as the money is spent in the right areas and helps the community," Mr Haigh added.
The couple think that they won't be impacted by the rate rise as much as others.
"No one likes a rise but it's a necessary evil that's going to happen," Mr Haigh said.
