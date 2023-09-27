The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Photo gallery: 2023 Kempsey Truck Show winners

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated September 27 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This year's Kempsey Truck Show brought in a crowd of over 1,200 people, according to organisers North Coast Trucking Social Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.