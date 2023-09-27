This year's Kempsey Truck Show brought in a crowd of over 1,200 people, according to organisers North Coast Trucking Social Club.
The parade alone had over 150 trucks in the convoy to kick off the festivities on Saturday, September 23.
This was a significant increase with community members eager for the show's return since its previous event in 2019.
"To give you an idea, our last show in 2019 had 89 trucks, so that's a massive jump in numbers," said Kate Jones, North Coast Trucking Social Club.
Ms Jones says along with the trucks on display, it was the free activities for children that attracted guests.
"The kids activities drew [in] the families, because it wasn't just a truck show, it was a family fun day for all."
Best truck of the show was awarded to Chris Robinson from Robinson Heavy Haulage, Coffs Harbour, for his hard working vehicle.
"It was chosen as truck of the show by our judges because it was not only in immaculate condition, it has proved itself worthy on the road with just under one million kilometres on the clock," said Ms Jones.
Best Presented Fleet for 2023 went to the Kempsey's family-owned business O'Neil's Haulage.
Awards were presented by Member for Oxley, Michael Kemp MP and Vice President of North Coast Trucking Social Club Trent Lee, who was also named Runner up Freightliner.
Kempsey Truck Show is a bi-annual event with the next one set for 2025. In the mean time, North Coast Trucking Social Club is taking new members to join the not-for-profit charity organisation.
