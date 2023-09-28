Aden Mills has been selected as the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month for September.
The Year 10 student was selected not only as the South West Rocks Surf Lifesaving Club's Rookie of the Year but also the Surf Lifesaving Mid North Coast's Rookie of the Year for the 2022/23 season.
"I didn't really expect it," he said.
"It felt really good [to win]."
Aden was encouraged by a friend to join surf lifesaving in September last year.
Since then he's been able to learn helpful new skills like first aid which he can now add to his resume.
"I really enjoy volunteering and learning new things," he said.
"It's really fun.
"I really like going out on the IRB (inflatable rescue boat) a lot."
Surf lifesaving has also opened the door to new opportunities including a youth development camp in Sydney.
Aden also thanked Brienna Elfold from the South West Rocks Surf Lifesaving for her encouragement during his journey at the club.
To nominate a local athlete for the next Macleay Sportsperson of the Year, provide detailed information on the individual's achievement and email it to macleayargus@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
The Macleay Argus will determine the monthly and yearly winner of the award.
A Sportsperson of the Month will be decided upon in October 2023 with an additional voucher of $100 for the restaurant awarded to the winner.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.