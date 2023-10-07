The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
In Depth
Meet the Locals

Photo gallery: Kempsey man Greg Babbage treks to K2 Base Camp at age 69

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
October 8 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Age is just a number to me", says Kempsey man Greg Babbage who is turning 70 in November and spent July of this year trekking in Nepal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.