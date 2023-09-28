The Adelaide Swift Memorial Art Awards have been hosted at South West Rocks Community Art Gallery (SWRCAG) for the very first time, with winners announced on Tuesday, September 26.
President of SWRCAG Norma Flint says she is 'delighted' the Awards have found a home at the local gallery.
"It is an honour to be able to continue the legacy that Adelaide Swift so generously left to encourage and promote art and artists in this community and beyond," she said.
Merryl Neylon took out the Major Prize for her artwork Form, which also won the artist the Oil/Acrylic Category Award.
In total 165 artworks were entered in the awards by 117 local artists stretching from Port Macquarie through to Coffs Harbour.
"The creativity of the artists who have entered this year and the quality of their work is outstanding," said Ms Flint.
The works were judged by Macleay Valley residents and artists Carly Marchmant and Simon Mark.
All works will be exhibited at the South West Rocks Community Art Gallery until October 16.
Admission is free for all guests, however, as a volunteer run gallery, it appreciates gold coin donations.
