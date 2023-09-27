September saw the inaugural cohort of the Macleay Valley Wings Mentoring Program graduate.
Launched in 2023 as a collaboration between Country Universities Centre Macleay Valley, Regional Industry Education Partnership and HR Culture, the workforce development program connected ten students with ten industry mentors.
Centre Manager of the Country Universities Centre Macleay Valley Kinne Ring called the Wings Mentoring Program a "pioneering initiative".
"[It] has disrupted traditional mentoring models by creating a dynamic platform that pairs students with industry mentors who are nothing short of champions in their respective fields," she said.
Each student in the program was strategically matched with a mentor.
"This partnership was not just about imparting knowledge; it was about igniting the spark of inspiration and nurturing the skills necessary for success," said Ms Ring.
The program's workshops covered themes of communication, emotional intelligence, and seamless transitions into the workforce.
One student who is set to graduate from high school this year is geared up for apprenticeship at Birdon Engineering in 2024.
"We have fantastic industry professionals who hold a wealth of knowledge, passion, and expertise," said Ms Ring.
"By connecting them with the next generation, we can see firsthand how we can make a positive impact on the future workforce."
The Wings Mentoring Program is in the running for Excellence in Innovation at the Mid North Coast Regional Business Awards.
