Police officers in the Macleay Valley have been busy with stolen property incidents, car accidents and falling tree branches.
Macleay Argus reporter Emily Walker spoke with Inspector Vince Nicholls, to discuss what police have been up to in the week ending September 27.
Police and paramedics attended a car accident near the intersection of Belgrave and Smith Street around 9am on Friday, September 22.
A black Nissan allegedly ran up the rear of a white Toyota Corolla.
A one-year-old child suffered minor injuries from their seat belt as as result of the accident.
Police would like to remind residents to take proactive measures to reduce their risk of property crime.
Where possible, residents should park their cars off the street, ensure their vehicle is secured and that there are no valuables left in the car.
Other valuables like keys and mobile phones should be secure at night and not left lying in visable areas.
A large tree branch fell onto a car on Gregory Street, South West Rocks between 12.15pm and 1.40pm on Thursday, September 21.
A gum-tree that police say appears to be infested by termites, lost a branch during a gust of strong wind.
It landed on the footpath and partially on a car that was parked under the overhanging branch.
The branch has caused damage to the roof of the vehicle however no one was in the car at the time of the incident.
Traffic was blocked in both directions for approximately four hours whilst Kempsey Shire Council staff cleared the debris.
Police are investigating a stolen 2010 black Honda motorcycle.
The motorcycle was stolen from Middleton Street, South Kempsey between 4pm Tuesday, September 26 and 7.15am Wednesday, September 27.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police.
Officers are investigating a break and enter that resulted in a stolen wallet and car.
An unknown persons is believed to have broken into a property on Tozer Street, Kempsey between 10.30pm Tuesday, September 26 and 5am Wednesday, September 27.
A wallet and a 2015 grey Nissan X-trail was stolen from the home.
Police later located the car on Wednesday morning, September 27 at Greenhill.
Anyone with information regarding the break and enter should contact police.
Police were joined by Fire and Rescue to attend a small fire at Robert Eggins Street, South Kempsey around 10.20am on Monday, September 25.
A property owner had started a fire to burn a small pile of leaves without getting a permit.
Police would like to remind residents that they must get a permit from the Rural Fire Service before lighting a fire especially during the Bushfire Danger period.
Officers are investigating a break and enter to a Middleton Street, South Kempsey property between 6am and 5.30pm on Monday, September 25.
Someone entered the ground floor of the premise and stole items including an Xbox and a toolbox.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.
Police are searching for the owner of a mountain bike found at Yarravel Street, South Kempsey between 2.15pm and 3.23pm on Sunday, September 24.
The bike was found left against a telegraph pole.
A young person was seen trying to take the bike but left the area when an occupant of a nearby house challenged them.
Police believe the bike may be stolen.
If this is your bike, please get in touch with Kempsey police station.
With the long weekend approaching, police would like to remind residents to remain safe on the roads by taking sufficient rests to prevent fatigue, avoiding mobile phone while driving, not to drive under the influence and to drive to the conditions and speed limits.
Inspector Vince Nicholls said that there will be extra police on this weekend.
With the NRL and AFL grand finals taking place this weekend, visitors at licenced venues are reminded that there will be consequences for misbehaving.
"We want people to enjoy themselves but to do so responsibly," Inspector Nicholls said.
People with information regarding certain incidents listed here are encouraged to contact Kempsey Police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
