Car accidents and fires; Kempsey police wrap | September 27

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated September 28 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 2:17pm
Police attended to a car accident near a Kempsey intersection | September 27
Police officers in the Macleay Valley have been busy with stolen property incidents, car accidents and falling tree branches.

