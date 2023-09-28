Small businesses across the Shire are set to have a huge month, but to paraphrase an old maxim - the first step to enjoying Small Business Month is admitting that you ARE a small business!
October is Small Business Month and Kempsey Shire Council is supporting small businesses across the Macleay Valley by hosting a free Small Business Expo, which will be full of great stuff for anyone who does anything that could benefit from business advice.
You don't need an ABN. You don't need a balance sheet. You don't need a shop front.
Visit the free expo on Tuesday 10 October at the Great Northern Hotel from 10am-1pm which will provide advice and inspiration on:
Guest speaker and multiple award-winning Jane Hillsdon from Dragonfly Marketing will speak on how to create high-impact marketing on a small budget.
For close to 20 years Ms Hillsdon has created and implemented hundreds of marketing strategies for businesses on a small budget and during this time has learned exactly what it is you need to do to create high-impact marketing on a small budget.
Visitors to the expo will go into the draw to win one of 2 photo-shoot packages to update your businesses imagery or one of 5 copies of Ms Hillsdon's book How to do Marketing.
Jane is going to be sharing a 10-step process that shows business owners and marketers exactly how to easily plan and execute clever and cost-efficient marketing.
Come along to learn about all things business, an engaging speaker and enjoy some nibbles and a free drink on arrival.
Council has received funding from the NSW Small Business Month October 2023 grant program to hold this event as part of this year's theme 'My Small Business'.
There are more resources available through www.smallbusinessmonth.nsw.gov.au on how you can strengthen your business in seven key areas - branding and marketing, cyber security, business health, ecommerce, current market conditions, resilience and teams.
To register to attend please visit ksc.pub/small-biz-2023
