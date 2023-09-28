The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

Kempsey Shire Council supporting small businesses with free expo

By Kempsey Shire Council
Updated September 29 2023 - 10:59am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guest speaker and multiple award-winning Jane Hillsdon from Dragonfly Marketing. Picture supplied Kempsey Shire Council
Guest speaker and multiple award-winning Jane Hillsdon from Dragonfly Marketing. Picture supplied Kempsey Shire Council

Small businesses across the Shire are set to have a huge month, but to paraphrase an old maxim - the first step to enjoying Small Business Month is admitting that you ARE a small business!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.