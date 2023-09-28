Your guide to things to do in the Macleay Valley

Meet and Greet for new South West Rocks Fishing Club
October 2
A new fishing club, South West Rocks Anglers Association Inc will be starting it's official operation from Monday the 2nd October 2023. The club has a multi-faceted focus which includes the education of young beginner anglers in best fishing practices which result in sustainability as well as adults who have been fishing for years without much success. The club plans to have competitions, monthly skill clinics and river clean up days. Come along to the South West Rocks Country Club downstairs room on Monday for the new club's meet and greet and registration day on Monday October 2 from 10am to 12.30pm with a BBQ at midday as well as demonstrations.
Library program
October 5.
At Kempsey Shire Libraries kids are invited to create a colourful coral reef for Nemo on Tuesday, October 3, from 10.30am until 11.30am. Author and sailor Susea Spray will also read her picture book, "A Big Blue Boat." Details at ksc.pub/events-library.
Indigenous culture
October 7
The next Yarrakuun Cultural Experience will be held at Trial Bay on October 7 from 4:30pm, hosted by South West Rocks Figtree Descendants Aboriginal Corporation. All are welcome to learn more about the Dunghutti culture through language, song and dance.
Art Awards
Until October 15
The biennial Adelaide Swift Memorial Art Awards are being hosted by the South West Rocks Community Art Gallery and can be seen in the heritage-listed Pilot's Cottage, which is part of the village's maritime precinct, until October 15.
Disconnect Me
October 14
The new Australian documentary, Disconnect Me, will screen at Majestic Cinemas Kempsey on October 14 from 2pm and at Nambucca from 4pm, and will include a Q&A with the independent filmmaker, Alex Lykos. Tickets via the cinemas.
