Your guide to things to do in the Macleay Valley

A new fishing club, South West Rocks Anglers Association Inc will be starting it's official operation from Monday the 2nd October 2023. The club has a multi-faceted focus which includes the education of young beginner anglers in best fishing practices which result in sustainability as well as adults who have been fishing for years without much success. The club plans to have competitions, monthly skill clinics and river clean up days. Come along to the South West Rocks Country Club downstairs room on Monday for the new club's meet and greet and registration day on Monday October 2 from 10am to 12.30pm with a BBQ at midday as well as demonstrations.