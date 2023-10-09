The Macleay Argus
Driver in alleged Kempsey CBD crash faces six fresh charges

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
October 9 2023 - 11:34am
A Kempsey woman allegedly involved in car accident at the Kempsey CBD appeared in court. Picture file
A Kempsey woman who allegedly drove her car towards police officers before crashing into another vehicle has been denied bail.

