A Kempsey woman who allegedly drove her car towards police officers before crashing into another vehicle has been denied bail.
Jamie Jarrettt, also known at Jamie Duckett, 45 is facing six charges in relation to a car accident at the Kempsey CBD.
According to documents tendered to the court, police were conducting a high visibility stationary random breath test (RBT) on Lord Street, East Kempsey around 7.55pm on Sunday, October 1.
Officers saw a silver Mercedes Sedan travelling north on Lord Street towards the RBT and motioned for the vehicle to stop.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle allegedly looked directly at police and accelerated towards them, causing them to jump out of the way to avoid being struck.
Police will allege that this driver was Jarrett.
The car continued towards Lord Street towards the Kempsey CBD at speed, estimated to be about 120 kilometres per hour before allegedly running a red light at the intersection of Belgrave Street and Smith Street.
The sedan collided with a dark grey Ford Falcon that was travelling through the intersection on a green light before crashing into a guard rail.
Jarrett allegedly exited her vehicle and fled down Savage Lane before reaching a home on Smith Street, Kempsey.
She then allegedly entered the home through an unlocked door and begged residents to help her hide from police.
Police entered the unit a short time later where Jarrett was found hiding in the bathroom.
Paramedics were called after Jarrett complained of pain to her legs and back.
The driver of the Ford Falcon also had pain in his back and neck.
Jarrett was then conveyed to Port Macquarie Base Hospital. The courth heard she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.
She left Port Macquarie Base Hospital the following day but was found by police behind Worlds Gym around 6.30am on Monday, October 2.
She was later arrested.
Jarrett is being charged with never licenced person driving vehicle on the road (prior offence), not complying with directions given by police officer, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous (first offence), proceed through red traffic light, not giving particulars to other driver, and enter inclosed land without lawful excuse.
Jarrett was out on bail at the time for an alleged break and enter related offence that took place at Nambucca Heads on December 15, 2022.
Her bail conditions had stipulated to be of good behaviour while out on bail.
Jarrett is also facing charges for allegedly failing to comply with her bail conditions earlier this year on August, 18.
Jarrett first appeared in Port Macquarie Court before Magistrate Georgina Darcy on Tuesday, October 3.
Her lawyers voiced their intention to submit a section 19 application which would ask that Jarrett be taken to a mental health facility and held there for assessment, undertake community treatment or be discharged into the care of a responsible person.
Magistrate Darcy reminded the defence that the application couldn't be made for strictly indictable offences.
Jarrett's lawyer asked for the matter to be moved to Kempsey Local Court instead while the release application was finalised.
Bail conditions in relation to the break and enter offence were formally revoked.
Bail for the alleged October 1 crash was not applied for and was refused.
Jarrett's case appeared again later that week in Kempsey Local Court on Thursday, October 5.
No further bail applications were made.
Magistrate Scott Nash scheduled the matter for a mention at Kempsey Local Court on October 19.
