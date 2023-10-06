2023 Everest races - most popular betting types

The Everest Races, a spectacular event in the horse racing calendar, are set to take place in October 2023.



This thrilling racing event, held at the Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney, Australia, has been captivating audiences since its inception in 2017.



Now, as one of the world's richest turf races, the Everest provides not only an exhilarating spectacle but also a myriad of betting opportunities for both novice and experienced punters.

In this article, we will explore some of the most popular betting types that punters can enjoy during the 2023 Everest Races.

Win Bet

The simplest and most traditional form of betting on horse racing is a win bet, also known as a single or straight bet. In this type of bet, you predict which horse will win the race.



If your chosen horse finishes first, your bet is successful, and you will receive a payout based on the odds set by the bookmaker.

Place Bet

A place bet is another straightforward betting option where you can choose a horse to finish in either first, second or third place.



This type of bet increases your chances of winning as you are not limited to predicting just the winner. However, the payout for a place bet is lower than a win bet due to the increased likelihood of success.

Each-Way Bet

An each-way bet combines both a win and place bet, where you back a horse to either win or place in the race. This type of bet is essentially two bets in one and requires a higher stake but offers more opportunities for a payout.



If your chosen horse finishes first, you will receive both the win and place payouts.



If your horse places in second or third, you will only receive the place payout.

Quinella Bet

A quinella bet involves picking two horses to finish in any order in the top two positions.



This type of bet offers more flexibility than a win or place bet and can result in higher payouts if your chosen horses finish first and second.

Exacta Bet

Similar to a quinella, an exacta bet requires you to predict the top two horses in the correct order. This type of bet is more challenging than a quinella but offers higher payouts if your chosen horses finish in the exact order you predicted.

Trifecta Bet

The trifecta bet takes things a step further by requiring punters to pick the top three horses in the correct finishing positions.



This type of bet offers even higher payouts but is also more difficult to predict correctly.

First Four Bet

As the name suggests, a first-four bet involves picking the top four horses in the correct order. This type of bet offers the highest payouts but is also the most challenging to win.

Superfecta Bet

A superfecta bet is the most challenging and highest-paying betting type for the Everest Races.



It requires punters to pick the top four horses in the exact finishing order, making it a highly risky but potentially rewarding bet.

Double Bet

A double bet is a multi-race bet where you choose the winners of two consecutive races. The payout for this type of bet can be significant if both your chosen horses win their respective races.

Quaddie Bet

The Quaddie, also known as the quadrella, is a multi-race bet where you pick the winners of four consecutive races.



This type of bet offers even higher payouts than a double but requires more accurate predictions.

Big 6 Bet

For the most daring punters, there is the Big 6 bet, where you select the winners of six consecutive races. This type of bet offers massive payouts but requires a high level of skill and luck to win.

Alternative and Interesting Betting Options

Many of the aforementioned exotic bets can be customised using a number of varied options to enhance your betting strategy.

Boxed Bet: This option allows you to "box" your chosen runners, covering all possible outcomes for the order of finish. It's a versatile betting strategy that increases your chances of a successful wager.

Standout Bet: In this option, you select a single runner, your 'standout', to clinch the race. The rest of your picks can fill the remaining places in any order. This strategy is helpful when you have high confidence in one horse.

Multiple Bet: This option provides flexibility by allowing you to select more than one horse in each leg of the wager, increasing your chances of winning.

Roving Banker Bet: With this option, you designate one horse as your 'roving banker', plus other runners to fill the remaining places. The roving banker must place in the race, and at least one of your other selections must fill the other places in any order.

Flexi Bet: One of the more interesting betting types, the Flexi bet option allows you to make almost any combination of exotic bets while choosing your preferred expenditure. Should your bet be successful, you will receive a percentage of the full dividend relative to your stake. This betting type is an attractive choice for those seeking to participate in exotic betting markets without having to commit a substantial outlay.

Conclusion

With its thrilling races and exciting betting options, the Everest Races at Royal Randwick Racecourse are a must-see event for any horse racing enthusiast.



Whether you prefer traditional win and place bets or more daring exotic wagers, there are plenty of opportunities to get in on the action and potentially win big.