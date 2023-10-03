A 41-year-old Mid North Coast man has had his licence confiscated after he was caught speeding over the long weekend.
About 12am on Saturday, September 30, Port Macquarie Traffic and Highway Patrol officers detected a Hyundai i30 travelling at 167km/h in a 110km/h zone along the Pacific Highway at Kundabung.
Police stopped the vehicle and issued the driver, a 41-year-old man, with an infringement notice for exceed speed over 45km/h, coupled with a six-month licence suspension notice.
Across the northern region, police issued 1060 peed infringements, conducted 29,181 breath tests including 88 PCAs and 108 positive roadside drug tests.
Operation Labour Day was commenced at 12.01am on Friday, September 29 and concluded at 11.59pm on Monday, October 2, with double demerit point in force for the duration.
Officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command were assisted by general duties police from commands across the state, targeting speeding, drink and drug driving, mobile phone use, and other traffic offences.
During the operation, police issued a total of 11,080 Traffic Infringement Notices, with 3823 issued for speeding, and a further 287 were issued for mobile phone usage. 248 people were charged for drink driving offences, and 444 returned a positive result after roadside drug tests.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden, said although the long weekend operation is over, families continue to travel around the state throughout the school holiday period and are urged to plan their trips.
"Sadly, we have lost three lives during this traffic operation - three too many. Despite the operation concluding, I'm still urging drivers to be careful on our roads and follow the rules," Assistant Commissioner McFadden said.
"Our officers have seen far too many drivers this long weekend driving dangerously and putting other motorists at risk, and it needs to stop.
"Think about the consequences before you get behind the wheel and consider how your actions can affect other road users. Police will continue to target these drivers who engage in speeding, drink driving or other driving offences."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.