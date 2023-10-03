The Macleay Argus
'Blaze in the Bush' teaching children about bush fires, launched during high season

By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated October 3 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 4:42pm
Port Macquarie's Kathleen Luyckx launches an educational children's book about bush fires as the season ramps up. Picture by Emily Walker
As bush fire danger ratings are set to high on the Mid North Coast a local author is getting ready to launch her first children's book 'A Blaze in the Bush'.

