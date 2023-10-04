Mini Makers fuel creative dreams for Kempsey kids

Kempsey entrepreneur and car enthusiast Morgan Griffiths has big dreams to re-build a 1975 MGB that he found on Marketplace.
Morgan is one of a handful of local kids who have been given the opportunity to hold a stall at the Kempsey Riverside Markets through the Macleay Mini Makers Market, an exciting initiative from Kempsey Shire Council and Key Community Group.
"I'm saving up to put a V8 engine in my car!" Morgan said. "The money I make from selling my matchbox car key rings is helping me with my project."
8-year-old Jazzie is the proud owner of Jazzed Up Creations, selling handmade bowls, mosaics and dreamcatchers. She is donating $1 from every sale to charity.
"I'm raising money for the Starlight Children's Foundation and Help for Hirchsprung's Disease," Jazzie said.
"My cousins were born with Hirchsprung's Disease and I have spent a lot of time with them in hospital. These charities make their stay in hospital much nicer."
Aisha Spokes, Community Projects Officer at Kempsey Shire Council, said the program was all about supporting and encouraging junior creatives like Morgan and Jazzie.
"It gives young people the chance to showcase their creations in a professional setting," she said.
"It's fantastic for these kids to build confidence in their ability to market their creations to the public. The community support has been overwhelming."
Mini Makers are supplied with a professional marquee set up, decked out with a table and tablecloth, funded by Kempsey Shire Council.
There are no stall fees, thanks to Key Community Group and the Kempsey Riverside Markets, allowing kids to take all their earnings home.
Julianna Lang, who sells her handmade crocheted animals and sensory objects for people with disabilities, said she was grateful to be able to fund her artistic hobby.
"Whatever money we make at markets goes back into buying crocheting supplies," Julianna said. "It also allows me to plan future creative projects."
Spots at the Mini Makers stall are offered on a rotational basis and are open to children 16 years and under.
To register your interest, please email kempseyriversidemarkets@gmail.com
