The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

Mini Makers fuel creative dreams for Kempsey kids

By Kempsey Shire Council
Updated October 4 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kempsey entrepreneur and car enthusiast Morgan Griffiths has big dreams to re-build a 1975 MGB that he found on Marketplace.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.