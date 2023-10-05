Cricketers from across the Macelay are preparing for a weekend of cricket as the competition season starts back up for summer.
The Two Rivers First Grade Competition and the Macleay Valley Cricket Association's T20 first and second grade comps will be taking place this weekend.
The T20 games will see the Rovers, South West Rocks, Stuarts Point Eungai and Nulla Cricket Clubs taking to the turf.
Macleay Valley Cricket Association President Carlos Peters said that participation numbers in the Macleay are on the same level as last year.
"We've got some for the best facilities here on the Mid North Coast," Peters said.
"All those teams from Port Macquarie love coming over here because they get to play on our turf.
"We have these wonderful turf wickets...we'd love to see more people utilising them."
Female cricketers have also been excelling with the McDonald's Female under 19's Country Championship wrapping up last month and the under 15's Country Youth Champs currently taking place in Singleton.
"If you look at per capita, we've always been over represented in all of the representative sides once you start getting above into district," Peters said.
"We certainly hold our own at a district level and we do have lots of players that go on further.
"You see a lot of coaches come from the Macleay as well just due to the numbers that are going though."
After a stretch of dry weather conditions, rain is predicted for Kempsey on Saturday October 7.
But Peters wasn't concerned with the wet weather forecast.
"We need the rain," he said
"It's certainly going to be a tough year... keeping the grass growing so any assistance we can get from mother nature, we'll take it.
"If it means it interrupts one week of cricket, we will get over that."
