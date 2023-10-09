The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

One Mob Radio helping Kempsey's youth share local stories

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated October 10 2023 - 9:31am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Young people from across the Kempsey Shire have learnt the art of producing their own podcasts and radio shows thanks to One Mob Radio.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.