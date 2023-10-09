One Mob Radio helping Kempsey's youth share local stories

Young people from across the Kempsey Shire have learnt the art of producing their own podcasts and radio shows thanks to One Mob Radio.
The Coffs Harbour based First Nations media platform provided workshops at Dunghutti Elders Council on Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5, October.
Attendees were taught the skills to contribute to and produce their own podcasts and radio shows.
One Mob's Lockie and Noelene Skinner talked through the steps of planning and presenting one's own radio segments, and after some practice runs, the group then produced their own segments on topics of their own choosing which will be used by One Mob in future broadcasts.
"Kinchela Boys Home Aboriginal Corporation is proud to have worked with One Mob radio to provide radio and podcast training to our local community," said Jayde Kelly, Programs Manager Kinchela Boys Home.
"We are looking forward to hearing the local stories that they now can share with the residents of the Macleay and beyond."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.