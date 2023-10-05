The Macleay Argus
Cannabis plants found; Kempsey police wrap | October 5

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated October 7 2023 - 2:29am, first published October 6 2023 - 7:04am
Police discovered over 80 cannabis plants while attending to a domestic violence related incident | October 5
Officers in the Macleay Valley have made a number of arrests and investigations regarding domestic violence, cultivating cannabis plants and break-ins.

Local News

