Officers in the Macleay Valley have made a number of arrests and investigations regarding domestic violence, cultivating cannabis plants and break-ins.
Macleay Argus reporter Emily Walker spoke with Inspector Vince Nicholls, to discuss what police have been up to in the week ending October 6.
Officers were called to a domestic violence related incident at Kundabung just after 8am on Tuesday, October 3.
Officers arrested a 43 year old and 27 year old man allegedly involved in the incident but whilst at the property discovered over 80 cannabis plants.
Both men have been charged with domestic violence related offences with the 27-year-old man charged with cultivate a prohibited plant.
Both were refused bail by police and appeared before Kempsey Local Court on Wednesday, October 4.
Police are investigating the theft of a RFS category nine tanker that was stolen from its brigade station around 1.30am on Monday, September 18.
Police recovered the vehicle in bushland near Range Road, Collombatti around 1.30pm on Sunday, October 1.
The vehicle has been seized by police for forensic examination.
Anyone with information about this theft should contact police.
Mid North Coast officers joined police from the Newcastle, Manning-Great Lakes, Mid North Coast, and Coffs/Clarence police districts to investigate several incidents they believed were linked.
A spate of crimes allegedly took place from Newcastle to Kempsey involving four boys aged between 12 and 17-years-old on Sunday, October 1.
Amongst alleged car thefts and break-ins, the four boys have been accused of being involved in a car accident.
An SUV carrying the four inside allegedly rammed another vehicle near Kempsey before driving away.
The 35-year-old female driver of the rammed vehicle was shaken but not injured.
Police will also allege that the SUV travelled to Briggenshaw Road, Valery, where the group broke into a house.
The boys were arrested later in nearby bushland with the assistance of POLAIR and the NSW Police Dog Unit and taken to Kempsey Police Station.
All four boys have been denied bail and are to appear before a children's court.
People with information regarding certain incidents listed here are encouraged to contact Kempsey Police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
