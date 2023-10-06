Police are urgently appealing for information after a large quantity of fireworks were stolen from a property at Yessabah, 15km west of Kempsey, earlier this week.
Police from the Mid North Coast Police District have been told that the fireworks were stolen sometime between 7pm on Monday, October 2 and 12pm on Tuesday, October 3.
As part of ongoing inquiries, police are appealing for anyone with information about the stolen fireworks to come forward.
Mid North Coast Police District Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Peter O'Reilly, said the recovery of the fireworks is vital for the safety of the community.
"We have been advised these are industrial-grade fireworks which - as a consequence - are far more dangerous if handled by anyone other than an expert," Det Insp O'Reilly said.
"We have been told these are very specific safety processes dealing with these fireworks, and anyone without this experience is at genuine risk of serious injury or death.
"If you have one of these, or you have information about where they are being kept or on-sold, we urge you to get in touch with us immediately.
"Not only is the illegal possession and distribution of fireworks a criminal offence, but there is also a genuine risk you could kill or injure yourself or another, or you could trigger a bushfire or worse: there are so many risk factors at play."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Kempsey Police Station on 02 6561 6199. Anonymous reports can be made to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
SafeWork NSW have also been notified of the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.