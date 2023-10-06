The Macleay Argus
High-risk fireworks stolen from Yessabah property

By Staff Reporters
October 6 2023 - 11:39am
Police are appealing for information after a large quantity of fireworks were stolen from a Mid North Coast property. Picture, pexels
Police are urgently appealing for information after a large quantity of fireworks were stolen from a property at Yessabah, 15km west of Kempsey, earlier this week.

