Kempsey well represented at the 2023 Taree Show

Kempsey was well represented at the 2023 Taree Show over the weekend.
Kempsey High School students and Cultivate Ag Kempsey participated in the beef cattle section while Lacey and Molly Handsaker from Kempsey won Large Soft Feather of show.
The 2023 Taree Show was held at the Taree Showground on October 7 and 8.
The show society thanked those who attended the show and contributed to its success.
"Thank you to everyone who helped out in the background, we could not do it without the help from everyone near and far," show organisers said in a social media post.
Our photographer Scott Calvin attended the Taree Show over the weekend and snapped the group from Kempsey who attended the event.
