The Macleay Argus
Home/Community

Kempsey well represented at the 2023 Taree Show

By Staff Reporters
October 10 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kempsey was well represented at the 2023 Taree Show over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.