Motorists travelling down Stuart Street, Kempsey at night can expect detours to be in place as night works begin.
Kempsey Shire Council have announced the street will be closed from 7pm to 6am on Tuesday, October 10 to Friday, October 13 for night asphalting works.
The night works will resume again next week from Monday, October 16 to Friday, October 20.
Detours will be put in place while the works are being completed.
Vehicles are not to be parked on the roadside.
Kempsey Shire Council thanked motorists for their cooperation and apologised for any inconvenience caused.
