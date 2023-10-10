The Macleay Argus
Stuart Street to be closed for night road works; expect detours

By Staff Reporters
October 10 2023 - 2:00pm
Stuart Street, Kempsey will be closed for night works during selected times.
Motorists travelling down Stuart Street, Kempsey at night can expect detours to be in place as night works begin.

