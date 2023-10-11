Macleay Valley residents are getting ready for a night of inclusive fun with the annual Glitz and Glamour Ball to be held over the weekend.
The Ball, organised by the Macleay Disability Inclusion Group, is part of the Kempsey Shire's International Day of People with Disability celebrations.
Now in its fourth year, the inclusive night has growing popularity with tickets for the 220 person event sold out.
Chairperson of the Macleay Disability Inclusion Group Lisa Reed was completely surprised at the rapid ticket sales.
"The tickets sold out extremely quickly," she said.
"I think four weeks out we only had about 20 tickets left which is pretty amazing.
"It tells me people got in as quickly as possible so they wouldn't miss out so that really says a lot."
The Ball which will be held at the Slim Dusty Centre on Saturday, October 14 will include a complimentary drink upon arrival, three course dinner, dancing and entertainment from musicians and magicians.
On top of changing the type of entertainment, this year's ball is set to be the biggest number of attendees.
"We had 200 guests last year and we knew there was more people that wanted to come," Ms Reed said.
"I would love to push it a little bit more but we also need to be mindful of the amount of room... for people with disabilities and that there's plenty of room between the tables and chairs."
Ms Reed credits the growing popularity to the inclusion of the event.
"For a lot of people with disability, they don't get the option to get all dressed up and go out for a night of dancing, a three course meal and a glamourous atmosphere.
"It's because they come and it's a night where they feel comfortable [and] they don't feel judged.
"I think it's the inclusion."
The group's second large event, the Big Day Out is scheduled to take place at Kempsey Riverside Park on Friday, December 1.
The event is open to everyone who is welcome with a free lunch provided and community services can provide activities and information about what services they have available.
Ms Reed said she believes the Big Day out will also draw a large crowd after the success of last year.
But for now, the group's most exciting event is the upcoming ball.
"It's humbling to be there and to watch it all unfold," Ms Reed said.
"And the happy faces and parent's seeing their children having fun.
"It's lovely."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.