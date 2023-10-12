Kempsey Shire Council is considering closing Gladstone pool to save on costs.
Local swimming instructors say the potential closure of the pool could have a far greater cost when it comes to children's water safety.
Despite the Macleay Memorial Pool in Gladstone expected to be packed full all summer long, council says it is unviable to continue its operation and will be considering its closure at the Ordinary Council Meeting in November.
According to council, an independent review found increasing operating costs, low usage and availability of nearby options has lead to the recommendation to close Gladstone pool.
"Gladstone Pool is over 60 years old and in need of refurbishment, has by far the lowest visitation numbers of all of our pools (i.e. 2000 to 3000 visits per annum) and is located within a short drive to South West Rocks and Kempsey Pools," said Peter Allen, Group Manager Commercial Business.
Swimming instructors at Gladstone Pool, Lily Reardon and Brienna Elford, say their upcoming term four programs are close to capacity.
They also agree that regular visitors to Gladstone Pool travelling to the three other pools (Kempsey, Crescent-Head, and South West Rocks) in the Shire is unrealistic.
"Currently we've got hundreds of kids booked in every week, so we're pretty much booked out," said Ms Elford.
"It's a ridiculously busy term four. The pool will be packed from 3.30pm onwards every single afternoon and every Saturday," Ms Reardon added. "It's going to be a big summer."
The programs include learn to swim; stroke correction for adults and kids; squad training; and baby and toddler water awareness.
"It's twenty minutes to Kempsey and twenty minutes to South West Rocks. It's a long drive just go to to the pool for fitness or to swimming lessons," said Ms Reardon. "It's difficult for people to travel those distances."
Ms Elford says the programs running at Gladstone pool are "imperative" due to the location of being by the Macleay River and in close proximity to the beaches of Crescent Head, Hat Head and South West Rocks.
As a third-generation Macleay Valley swim instructor and director of South West Rocks Surf Life Saving, Ms Elford is concerned closing the Gladstone Pool may increase the risk of drownings.
"If children don't have access to a local pool it will not enable them to have access to learn how to swim and to practice their swimming skills which will then increase the risk of drowning," she said.
The consideration of closing the Gladstone pool is included in the draft Aquatic Strategy, a 10-year roadmap for the four pools in the Shire which has been undertaken to align with council's financial sustainability review.
"The benchmarking data shows providing four aquatic facilities for a population of 31,000 people far exceeds what is provided in other LGAs," said Mr Allen.
"At a cost of over $1m a year to operate the facilities, we need to consider the value for money for the entire community in context of council's overall financial position."
An asset condition report conducted in 2022 highlighted the ageing nature of the Shire's existing pools and the need for ongoing maintenance and improvements.
"There are significant challenges for almost all our facilities. None are currently operating at the industry benchmark, which suggests that operating costs should equate to a subsidy of around $4.90 per visit for outdoor pools. The subsidy for Gladstone pool is $58.10 per visit, and with a smaller catchment and proximity to other facilities, that isn't likely to improve," said Mr Allen.
Ms Elford believes the cost of closing Gladstone Pool far outweighs the cost of its operation.
"It's really important that children especially learn how to swim and have a high degree of water safety," she said.
"Also for adults to be able to come for their fitness, mental health and socialisation is important as well."
Ms Reardon says closing Gladstone Pool would be devastate the community.
"It's so devastating... for everyone in the Macleay," she said.
"We recognise that this is a long-standing asset and some people will be very disheartened to hear the recommendation to close a facility, however, council is facing rising costs to managing our ageing pools and, unfortunately, managing four pools within the LGA has become unaffordable," said Mr Allen.
The draft strategy recommends that savings from closing Gladstone Pool could assist with water play and infrastructure improvements at the Kempsey complex, heating the South West Rocks pool to enable year-round use, or improvements at Crescent Head Pool.
The draft Kempsey Shire Aquatic Strategy 2023-2033 is on public exhibition until October 27.
