The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

Kempsey Shire Council is considering closing Macleay Memorial Pool in Gladstone

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated October 12 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kempsey Shire Council is considering closing Gladstone pool to save on costs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.