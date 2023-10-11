Kempsey Shire Council have announced they are forced to implement Level 1 water restrictions starting from Monday October 16.
From Monday, residents will be asked to save water where they can and adhere to restrictions by reducing their outdoor water usage and lowering their overall water consumption.
Council's Director of Utilities, Wes Trotter, said the restrictions are necessary to help safeguard water resources during this extended dry spell.
"With only minimal amounts of rainfall forecast for coming weeks, we've had to take immediate action to conserve water locally," Mr Trotter said.
"Level 1 restrictions aim to create an immediate impact on water consumption without compromising lifestyles.
Water restrictions of some sort will probably be in place for at least a few months, not just until the first rain. We will have restrictions until we get enough rain in the right areas."
Restrictions will be in place until the shire gets enough rain in certain areas, specifically in the upper Macleay catchment.
The Kempsey water cycle is reliant upon the flow of the Macleay River which is impacted by rainfall in the catchment area which extends from Armidale to Walcha and across to Bellbrook.
The announce restrictions come after council switched parts of Kempsey and the Lower Macleay water supply to the Stueuart McIntyre Dam after dry weather conditions earlier this year.
This isn't the first time in recent years that the Kempsey Shire Local Government Area has entered water restrictions.
Council plans to continue to monitor water levels and keep the community up to date with any changes.
"Council has a range of legislated enforcement measures available in this instance but we're really appealing to the community to take responsibility and do their part to conserve our water," Mr Trotter said.
Under Level 1 restrictions:
Kempsey Shire residents have also been advised to use buckets and trigger hose rinsing for washing windows, walls, roofs and gutters as well as cars and boats.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.