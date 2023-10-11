The Macleay Argus
Kempsey Shire to enter Level 1 water restrictions

By Emily Walker
Updated October 12 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 8:46am
Following dry conditions, Level 1 water restrictions will be enforced in the Kempsey Shire. Picture supplied by Kempsey Shire Council
Kempsey Shire Council have announced they are forced to implement Level 1 water restrictions starting from Monday October 16.

