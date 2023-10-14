History column: the story of the McLeods on the Macleay

Magnus McLeod was born in 1807 on the Isle of Skye and followed his parents and siblings to Australia in 1825. After some time farming in Tasmania, he moved to New South Wales where he took up grants on the Wilson River, 50 kilometres from Port Macquarie. After losing two thirds of his land to Major Innes by gambling, Magnus left the remainder of his property to his brother Alexander in August 1836 and drove his cattle over the mountains to take up a run of 2,560 acres on traditional Dunghutti land in the Macleay Valley. Magnus called his property Dondingalong, thought to be a corruption of the Dunghutti phrase meaning "many apple trees" (possibly the native apple, Angophora Constata).