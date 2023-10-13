I've been bitten by the travel bug

Isn't travelling a wonderful thing to experience?
While editor of the Macleay Argus, Sue Stephenson, is currently getting ready for a road trip with her husband in a Retro RV, I've been thrown back into work after returning from a three-week trip to the USA.
While I'm physically here doing interviews, writing stories and putting together the papers, my mind is still occupied with the craziness of Los Angeles, the bright lights of Las Vegas, the incredible beaches in Miami and all of the sights of New York.
I was lucky enough to be selected as one of 20 journalists from the Digital News Academy to go on a one-week trip to the US in late 2022 and I enjoyed it so much over there that I said I wanted to go back for a proper holiday.
And I did just that less than one year later.
My recent trip to the US was the first time I have travelled overseas by myself. While I did do a tour with a group of other young people, I also travelled solo for part of the trip. It was a sometimes daunting experience, but also incredibly freeing.
When I booked the trip earlier this year, I started second guessing myself because a few of my friends were travelling to Europe. Had I made the wrong decision? Should I have booked a trip to Europe instead?
I'm so glad I stuck to my plan because I met the most amazing group of people who will be friends for life and had some of the best experiences.
Hiking to the Hollywood sign, a helicopter ride through the Grand Canyon, walking the Vegas strip, going to a private island in Miami, seeing Times Square, being in the crowd at a Yankees game and seeing the New York skyline from the Top of the Rock are just some of the incredible things I got to experience while in the US.
I don't take for granted being able to travel overseas and I know I'll remember this trip for the rest of my life. (Even though one of my many flights home was delayed and my suitcase was left in LA for 48 hours while I was back home in Port Macquarie.)
I've definitely been bitten by the travel bug and have already booked another short trip for after Christmas, this time to a destination I go to at least once a year - Norfolk Island.
Ruby Pascoe
Senior Journalist
