Over 30 per cent of eligible voters in the Cowper electorate have already made up their minds and headed to the polls early to cast their vote in the 2023 Voice Referendum.
Close to 40,400 residents in Cowper have already voted, with around 60 per cent of the electorate's population yet to head to the polling booths.
Volunteers for both the Yes campaign and No campaign said they have seen a steady stream of people voting early over the past week.
Voting in the referendum is compulsory for enrolled Australians.
There will be a number of polling booths open on Saturday, October 14 in the Cowper electorate.
The nearest voting centres and opening times can be found on the AEC website's voting centre location tool.
Polling booths will be open from 8am to 6pm on Saturday, October 14.
