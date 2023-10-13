A strike force has been established to investigate a large quantity of fireworks stolen from a property at Yessabah, 15km west of Kempsey.
Strike Force Mathie is investigating the theft of high-risk fireworks believed to have been stolen sometime between 7pm on Monday, October 2 and 12pm on Tuesday, October 3.
As part of ongoing investigations, police wish to speak with the driver of a vehicle who they believe might be able to assist police with their inquiries.
The vehicle is described as a small, light-coloured utility, and is believed to have been seen in the vicinity of the property around the time of the incident.
Police have also executed four search warrants around the Kempsey area, recovering several fireworks and other property believed to have been stolen. Inquiries into these continue.
Mid North Coast Police District Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Peter O'Reilly, said the recovery of the fireworks was vital for the safety of the community.
"Today we reiterate what we've been told - that these are industrial-grade fireworks with very specific safety processes, and those using them are at genuine risk of serious injury or death," Det Insp O'Reilly said.
"If you have one of these, or you have information about where they are being kept or on-sold, we urge you to get in touch with us immediately."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Kempsey Police Station on 02 6561 6199. Anonymous reports can be made to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
