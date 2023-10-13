The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Strike force to investigate 'large quantity' of stolen fireworks from Yessabah property

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 13 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are appealing for information after a large quantity of fireworks were stolen from a Mid North Coast property. Picture, pexels
Police are appealing for information after a large quantity of fireworks were stolen from a Mid North Coast property. Picture, pexels

A strike force has been established to investigate a large quantity of fireworks stolen from a property at Yessabah, 15km west of Kempsey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.