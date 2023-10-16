The Macleay Argus
Car crashes and stolen school bin; Kempsey police wrap | October 16

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated October 16 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 11:00am
Police attend to a number of car related incidents | October 16
Officers in the Macleay Valley have attended to incidents involving cars crashing into trees, a stolen school bin and an attempted break and enter.

