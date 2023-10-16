Officers in the Macleay Valley have attended to incidents involving cars crashing into trees, a stolen school bin and an attempted break and enter.
Macleay Argus reporter Emily Walker spoke with Inspector Vince Nicholls, to discuss what police have been up to in the week ending October 16.
Police attended a car accident on Hat Head Road, Kinchela that occurred between 10.34am and 10.45 on Wednesday, October 11.
A Mitsubishi Pajero travelling in a northerly direction down the road, veered to the left onto the shoulder of the roadway and crashed into a tree before spinning around in a 180 degree turn.
The area was a recently sealed bitumen road with the normal 100 kilometre per hour speed limit dropped to 60 kilometres per hour instead.
The airbags of the vehicle were deployed and member of the public rendered assistance to the 66-year-old male driver.
He was later transported to hospital where he underwent scans and blood tests.
Police are still investigating the matter.
Officers were engaged in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle on Thursday, October 5.
A vehicle was stolen from a Milton Barnett, West Kempsey address in the early hours of the morning on Thursday, October 5.
A short time later, police saw the same vehicle driving and engaged in a short police pursuit.
The car later crashed into a tree on Gordon Nixon Avenue, West Kempsey.
Two people under the age of 18 were located in the driver and passenger seat with police engaging in a short foot pursuit of the passenger.
Both were arrested and taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.
A green garbage bin has been stolen from Crescent Head Public School between 3.30pm Thursday September 28 and 8am Monday October 2.
The green number 6 garbage bin was stolen from a yard holding area at the school.
Anyone with information regarding this theft should contact police.
Police are investigating what appears to be an attempted break and enter at a property on Druitt Street, Soth Kempsey between 1pm Wednesday, September 27 and 4.30pm Sunday, October 8.
A front window was smashed and a wooden screen door were damaged as a result of the incident.
It is unclear if anything has been stolen from the property.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
A 40-year-old Kempsey man was arrested by police for carrying a knife in a public place around 6.3opm on Monday October 9.
Police found the man with a knife as well as what appeared to be a laser pointer at Elrington Avenue, West Kempsey.
People with information regarding certain incidents listed here are encouraged to contact Kempsey Police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
