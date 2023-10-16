If you are in the area of Toorumbee Rd area your life is at risk. Seek shelter in a solid structure such as a house. Do not be caught in the open in the path of the fire.

If you are east of Moparrabah along Willi Willi Rd it is now too late to leave. Seek shelter in a solid structure such as a house. Do not be caught in the open in the path of the fire.

Go inside and protect yourself from the fire front. Actively monitor the situation.

A safer location may include a well cleared area nearby. Neighbourhood safer places offer a place of last resort if there are no other options.