UPDATE: 7.45pm, October 16:
The RFS has advised it is too late to leave Willawarrin.
If you are in the areas of Willawarrin, Mungay Flat, Toorooka and Temagog you are at risk. Seek shelter to protect yourself from the fire as it is now too late to leave.
"It is too late to leave. Shelter now. Earlier there was messaging for properties on Willi Willi Road on the eastern side that they could travel east towards Kempsey," a spokeswoman for the RFS said.
"The message for properties along Willi Willi Road now is also, it is too late to leave. Shelter now."
What you need to do
Willi Willi, Warbro Brook, Willawarrin, Mungay Flat, Temagog, Toorooka
Toorumbee Rd and Willi Willi Rd
Current Situation
UPDATE: 6.30pm, October 16:
An evacuation centre for residents who have been affected by the Willi Willi Rd Fire has been established at The Kempsey Showground - 19 Sea Street, West Kempsey.
Residents able to evacuate from Willawarrin and surrounding areas are encouraged to seek shelter at the Kempsey evacuation centre.
UPDATE: 4.30pm, October 16:
An emergency warning has been issued to residents in the McCoys Creek Road and Toorumbee Road area as a fire burning in Willi Willi National Park continues to threaten properties 30 kilometres west of Kempsey.
The fire, which is burning in Willi Willi National Park and Boonanghi Nature Reserve, is moving in multiple directions due to erratic fire behaviour.
The fire is burning to the west Toorumbee Road with westerly winds causing the fire to jump the road.
A southerly change is expected this evening which will see the fire move in a more northerly direction.
What residents need to do
Toorumbee Road:
Willawarrin:
Toorooka and Hickeys Creek:
The fire is estimated to have burnt through 4560 hectares.
UPDATE: 3pm, October 16:
Westerly winds have cause the fire to spot across Toorumbee Road with strong wins causing erratic fire activity.
Residents are being advised to leave now if not prepared.
If the path is clear, head north along Toorumbee Road and then east along Willi Willi Road towards Kempsey
Residents staying are advised to monitor conditions, watch out for signs of fire in their area and know what to do if a fire impacts where they area.
Fire may impact land owners property and they should make their final preparations now with a safer location identified in case the situation changes.
If not prepared to the highest level, leaving early is the safest option.
UPDATE: 2.20pm, October 16:
Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews were called out to the fire around midday on Saturday, October 14.
The fire allegedly was started by a resident burning rubbish in a drum.
RFS Inspector Chris Wilson said winds swinging from the north west around to the west had made conditions challenging not only for ground crews but aviation assets.
"The fire is now up to 1800 hectares and providing quite a few challenges today for the crew," he said.
"On Saturday it started escalating and we had ground and aviation crews working hard to provide a containment strategy but conditions were not allowing that.
"That continued to escalate yesterday under drying conditions and now today with weather conditions, its making it extremely difficult to get ahead of the fire."
Three helicopters and number of large air tankers have been deployed to fight the fire over the weekend with National Parks providing a significant contribution to the fire fighting.
Forestry Cooperation of NSW as well as Fire and Rescue have also been attending to a number of fires throughout the Kempsey area over the weekend.
"The service is actively attacking this fire with everything they can," Mr Wilson said.
"We strongly encourage landowners to have a plan for what they're going to do if fire approaches and they ever find themselves in that situation."
The fire arrived just days before a total fire ban was announced for the Kempsey, Port Macquarie-Hastings and Nambucca local government areas on Monday, October 16.
"The decision was made due to the higher temperature...and strengthening winds," Mr Wilson said.
"In the Lower North Coast, we've made the determination that no new permits will be issued due to the dry conditions we're facing at the moment."
Mr Wilson said that existing permits were also suspended for any day that the fire danger rating is high or above.
Residents are reminded to be prepared for fires this bush fire danger season, check the Hazards NSW app or website and visit the RFS website for any further information.
