The fire is burning in Willi Willi National Park and Boonanghi Nature Reserve.

The fire has burnt more than 21,000 hectares and is yet to be contained.

Crews are actively firefighting and protecting properties around Warbro Brook Road, Stoney Creek Road, Roller Coaster Road, Willi Willi Road and Turners Flat on the eastern and northern edges of the fire.

Crews are monitoring the spread of the fire to the northwest around the localities of Willi Willi, Carri Road and Stubbs Road and preparing future containment options.

In the south in the vicinity of Bullock Rd, crews are monitoring fire spread and utilising heavy plant to prepare control lines.

Fire activity is predicted to increase from the late afternoon and into the early evening to the north east ahead of active fire fronts.

Southwesterly winds are forecast across the day, which will continue to push the fire in a northerly direction.