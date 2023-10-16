UPDATE 8.35am, October 19:
Easing condition yesterday proved to be a big help for fighfighters.
Crews fighting the McGuires Crossing Road bushfire near Hat Head were able to take advantage of favourable condtions.
A single lane is open on Hat Head Road for local traffic at reduced speeds.
Crescent Head Road has also been reopened.
Firefighters were able to implement backburns to the south of Hat Head along Gap Road and Hungry Road, and to the north of the town, east of Hat Head Road.
This work will continue over the coming days.
Currently, there is not immediate threat to Hat Head.
The Willi Willi fire has burnt more than 22,300 hectares and is being controlled by crews.
As conditions allow, crews may implement backburning strategies along the fire's southern and western edges.
Residents in the area should expect to see an increase in smoke and fire activity as a result of these operations.
With more than 110km of fire edge to contend with, firefighters will be working in the area for many days to come.
Bellbrook Public School and Willawarrin Public School will be open today.
Residents affected by both fires are advised to stay alert and monitor their surroundings.
UPDATE, 2pm, October 18:
NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Commissioner Rob Rogers said that fire fighters will be working on containing for the Willi Willi fire which is now over 22,000 hectares in size.
"The priority for the teams at the moment is containing the fire to the east and the southern part of that fire," he said
"And that's in anticipation of strong westerly winds and hot temperatures returning on the weekend.
"So its a bit of a race at the moment to try and get as much containment on this fire ahead of that worsening weather."
RFS crews are expecting warm weather over the weekend and are preparing as best they can in the lead up.
"On the weekend we'll have increased volunteers on the fire ground as well," NSW Rural Fire Service Lower North Coast district manager Superintendent Liz Ferris said.
"It's predicted and we're planning for it."
180 firefighters have been on the ground with nine air craft fighting the blaze.
Commissioner Rogers said that one of the concerns for the weekend is that conditions will be similar to when the fire was at it's worse and that the fire could escape containment lines, potentially running into property.
"If we can get through the weekend without this fire expanding significantly then the focus will return to trying to get actual containment," Commissioner Rogers said.
"But this fire is not going to be out in a matter of days- its going to be a couple of weeks."
RFS crews are still fighting other fires in the area.
The McGuires Crossing Road bushfire near Hat Head is currently being controlled by RFS crews.
"They've got good strategies in containing that fire," Commissioner Rogers said.
"And we're hopeful either today or tomorrow we'll get containment on that fire which will be a good relief for people in that area."
UPDATE: 8am, October 18:
The Kempsey Showground Evacuation Centre will now be open until further notice.
Firefighters have been working to contain two fires burning in the Kempsey Shire overnight.
The Willi Willi Fire and McGuires Crossing Rd have both been downgraded to Watch and Act level.
The McGuires Crossing Rd Fire has been burning in the Hat Head National Park, to the south west of Hat Head.
Residents in the Hat Head area are still advised that it is too late to leave.
If residents evacuated north towards South West Rocks, or left the area, it is not yet safe to return to Hat Head.
Hat Head Rd is closed at the intersection of Kinchela Creek Right Bank Rd.
Additional fire trucks are also present in Hat Head.
The fire at Willi Willi remains out of control, with more than 22,3000 hectares burnt.
Southerly winds are pushing the fire in a northerly direction with crews actively firefighting and protecting properties around Warbro Brook Rd, Stoney Creek Rd, Roller Coaster Rd, Willi Willi Rd, and Turners Flat on the eastern and northern edges of the fire.
Crews are monitoring the spread of the fire to the northwest and south, and are preparing control lines
Residents in Willi Willi, Warbro Brook, Willawarrin, Mungay Flat, Temagog, Toorooka, Carrai Road or Toorumbee Road should:
Fires at Crescent Head Rd are currently under control.
UPDATE: 6.30pm, October 17:
Firefighters are on the scene of a fire burning in the vicinity of McGuires Crossing Rd, 16km east of Kempsey. It has been listed as a watch and act.
The fire is burning between McGuires Crossing Rd and Loftus Rd, burning in a northerly direction. The fire may impact Hat Heat Rd, cutting off access to the area.
For residents in the vicinity of Hat Head who plan to leave, they are advised to leave now in a northerly direction towards South West Rocks. For more information, visit the Hazards Near Me app and RFS website.
The Kempsey evacuation centre at Kempsey Showground will remain open tonight and will be unstaffed on Wednesday, October 18.
UPDATE: 4.30pm, October 17:
A number of road are closed due to the fires at Willi Willi and Crescent Head.
Kempsey Shire Council announced that the following roads are closed:
The road closures are in place to limit the area to local residents only.
School buses travelling through Crescent Head Road will be escorted through by RFS vehicles.
UPDATE: 2pm, October 17:
Mid North Coast Police Superintendent Shane Cribb described the death of a 56-year-old man as an absolute tragic incident.
Police were called to Stony Creek Lane, Temagog, after concerns were raised for the man's welfare about 10.15pm on Monday, October 16.
Officers travelled into the high-risk fire danger area with the support of the Rural Fire Service (RFS).
"After walking around for some time, police located a 56-year-old male deceased approximately 100 metres from a bulldozer that was also burnt," Supt. Cribb said.
Police aren't able to confirm what the man was doing in the lead-up to his death, but believe that he was possibly putting in containment lines to try and prevent the fire from spreading.
"The family are devastated as you'd imagine," Supt. Cribb said.
"We'll make sure we pack as much welfare around the family as we can and make sure the other agencies are involved in providing whatever support we can bring to the community."
The cause of the Willi Willi Fire is not yet known, but Supt. Cribb said it is being investigated.
NSW Rural Fire Service Lower North Coast district manager Superintendent Liz Ferris said she estimates it will take the next five days to contain the out of control fire.
"We're moving towards this containment strategy ahead of... worse weather predicted between Saturday and Sunday this week," she said.
Local and out of area fire crews have been fighting the blaze with air and land support.
Supt. Ferris said that the fire at Willi Willi is expected to move in a north easterly direction today and that large air tankers are planned to be used to help with retardant lines.
"We have put... what we call a heavy weighted attack on there and we're trying to protect the community as best we can," Supt. Ferris said.
"At the moment our strategic planners are looking at how best we can contain this fire."
There are multiple fires currently burning in the Kempsey Shire, with two fires now burning along Crescent Head Rd.
"We also have moved our crew out that side as well and we'll continue to work on strategies of containment for those two [fires] as well," Supt. Ferris said.
For those affected by the fire with livestock, Supt. Cribb recommended they ring their Local land Services for support on 1300 795 299.
The Kempsey Regional Salesyards are currently open for livestock refuge.
Current situation:
UPDATE: 8.10am, October 17:
A crime scene has been established after man's body has been found after the bushfire passed though the Temagog area.
Emergency services were called to Stony Creek Lane at Temagog, about 10.15pm on Monday, October 16 after concerns were raised for a 56-year-old man, missing after a bushfire passed through the area.
Officers from the Mid North Coast Police District located the body of the man; his bulldozer nearby was destroyed.
The man is yet to be formally identified, but is believed to be a local property owner.
Investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A crime scene has been established and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Kempsey Shire Mayor Leo Hauville has called the man's death a "tragedy" and the fires as "a major problem happening within Kempsey Shire".
"Today, we will do our best to keep going with our business of council, but in the back of all of our minds will be the hard work and distress of what's going on," he said.
"[The RFS] are doing an amazing job and they are coping with horrendous wind conditions that are making it very difficult to control the fires. I salute all those people doing that."
RFS crews are continuing to fight the fire with air support providing assistance.
The fire has now burnt through over 10,900 hectares.
RFS Operational Officer Michael Dunn said the extent of property damage due to the fire is unknown at this stage.
"We are having our building impact analysis team deployed in the field to make an assessment on that," he said.
"We do have crews currently on the grounds assessing what's happened overnight.
"They are pretty much going to property by property and responding to any calls that we get for assistance."
UPDATE 7.30am, October 17:
The fire has burnt more than 9600 hectares and is yet to be contained.
Conditions eased on the fireground overnight, with firefighters continuing to contain the fire.
If you are in Willi Willi, Warbro Brook, Willawarrin, Mungay Flat, Temagog or Toorooka, you should monitor conditions, as there is still active fire. Watch out for emergency services personnel and follow their directions.
Bellbrook Public School and Willawarrin Public School will be closed today, Tuesday October 17.
UPDATE: 7.45pm, October 16:
The RFS has advised it is too late to leave Willawarrin.
If you are in the areas of Willawarrin, Mungay Flat, Toorooka and Temagog you are at risk. Seek shelter to protect yourself from the fire as it is now too late to leave.
"It is too late to leave. Shelter now. Earlier there was messaging for properties on Willi Willi Road on the eastern side that they could travel east towards Kempsey," a spokeswoman for the RFS said.
"The message for properties along Willi Willi Road now is also, it is too late to leave. Shelter now."
What you need to do
Willi Willi, Warbro Brook, Willawarrin, Mungay Flat, Temagog, Toorooka
Toorumbee Rd and Willi Willi Rd
Current Situation
UPDATE: 6.30pm, October 16:
An evacuation centre for residents who have been affected by the Willi Willi Rd Fire has been established at The Kempsey Showground - 19 Sea Street, West Kempsey.
Residents able to evacuate from Willawarrin and surrounding areas are encouraged to seek shelter at the Kempsey evacuation centre.
UPDATE: 4.30pm, October 16:
An emergency warning has been issued to residents in the McCoys Creek Road and Toorumbee Road area as a fire burning in Willi Willi National Park continues to threaten properties 30 kilometres west of Kempsey.
The fire, which is burning in Willi Willi National Park and Boonanghi Nature Reserve, is moving in multiple directions due to erratic fire behaviour.
The fire is burning to the west Toorumbee Road with westerly winds causing the fire to jump the road.
A southerly change is expected this evening which will see the fire move in a more northerly direction.
What residents need to do
Toorumbee Road:
Willawarrin:
Toorooka and Hickeys Creek:
The fire is estimated to have burnt through 4560 hectares.
UPDATE: 3pm, October 16:
Westerly winds have cause the fire to spot across Toorumbee Road with strong wins causing erratic fire activity.
Residents are being advised to leave now if not prepared.
If the path is clear, head north along Toorumbee Road and then east along Willi Willi Road towards Kempsey
Residents staying are advised to monitor conditions, watch out for signs of fire in their area and know what to do if a fire impacts where they area.
Fire may impact land owners property and they should make their final preparations now with a safer location identified in case the situation changes.
If not prepared to the highest level, leaving early is the safest option.
UPDATE: 2.20pm, October 16:
Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews were called out to the fire around midday on Saturday, October 14.
The fire allegedly was started by a resident burning rubbish in a drum.
RFS Inspector Chris Wilson said winds swinging from the north west around to the west had made conditions challenging not only for ground crews but aviation assets.
"The fire is now up to 1800 hectares and providing quite a few challenges today for the crew," he said.
"On Saturday it started escalating and we had ground and aviation crews working hard to provide a containment strategy but conditions were not allowing that.
"That continued to escalate yesterday under drying conditions and now today with weather conditions, its making it extremely difficult to get ahead of the fire."
Three helicopters and number of large air tankers have been deployed to fight the fire over the weekend with National Parks providing a significant contribution to the fire fighting.
Forestry Cooperation of NSW as well as Fire and Rescue have also been attending to a number of fires throughout the Kempsey area over the weekend.
"The service is actively attacking this fire with everything they can," Mr Wilson said.
"We strongly encourage landowners to have a plan for what they're going to do if fire approaches and they ever find themselves in that situation."
The fire arrived just days before a total fire ban was announced for the Kempsey, Port Macquarie-Hastings and Nambucca local government areas on Monday, October 16.
"The decision was made due to the higher temperature...and strengthening winds," Mr Wilson said.
"In the Lower North Coast, we've made the determination that no new permits will be issued due to the dry conditions we're facing at the moment."
Mr Wilson said that existing permits were also suspended for any day that the fire danger rating is high or above.
Residents are reminded to be prepared for fires this bush fire danger season, check the Hazards NSW app or website and visit the RFS website for any further information.
