Your life is at risk

Seek shelter in a solid structure such as a house.

Do not be caught in the open in the path of the fire.

If you are east of Moparrabah along Willi Willi Rd and the path is clear head east towards Kempsey.

Go inside and protect yourself from the fire front. Actively monitor the situation.

A safer location may include a well cleared area nearby.

Neighbourhood safer places offer a place of last resort if there are no other options.

If you planned to visit the area, or live in the area but are away from home, do not return.