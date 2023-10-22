The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Seven houses lost; total fire ban in place

By Emily Walker, Ruby Pascoe and Ellie Chamberlain
Updated October 22 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE 12.20am, October 21:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.