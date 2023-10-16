How Cowper residents voted in the 2023 Voice referendum

The results were clear early on Saturday evening after the polls closed.
It was a resounding no to the 2023 Voice referendum. There will not be a constitutionally enshrined Indigenous Voice to Parliament after voters turned against the proposal in Saturday's once-in-a-generation referendum.
Across the country, the only state or territory to have a majority Yes vote was the ACT.
The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) has released the breakdown of data on how residents voted in each electorate and at each polling booth.
In the electorate of Cowper, there were 36,413 Yes votes (33.4 per cent) and 72,617 No votes (66.6 per cent).
The Port Macquarie East polling booth at Hastings Secondary College (Port Macquarie Campus) had one of the highest number of No votes recorded in the electorate, with 1033 No votes out of a total of 1917 votes.
While the Kempsey polling booth located on Smith St had one of the highest Yes votes in the electorate, with 1920 votes in support of the Voice. This number was still lower than No votes recorded at the Smith St polling booth, with 7723 voting No.
Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan, in a social media post, said while the result is what he and his National Party colleagues agree is the right outcome, it's not a time to declare a victory.
"It is a day to unify, come together as a nation and a people and move forward with hope and positivity, not division and descent," he said in the post.
"This should make us resolute in the knowledge that we are a country that wants to prioritise action over symbolism. It's time to move forward. It's time to be proud of how far we've come and recognise how far we can progress together."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.