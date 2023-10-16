Batsman Mitchell Boyd helped Wauchope Cricket Club keep up its success in the second round of the Two Rivers First Grade Competition.
Boyd's 61 alongside the scores of other top order batsman helped lead the team to a 48-run win over the Nulla Cricket Club at South Kempsey on Saturday, October 14.
Wauchope's acting captain Matt Miller said Boyd was like their rock.
"He really concentrated well and was a big reason why we had a good platform at the end of the innings," Miller said.
Nulla player Troy Ward proved to be a challenging competitor for the team but Wauchope bowlers Hugh Parsons and James Lobb were standouts of the game to Miller.
"Lobb in particular is only 16-years-old and really making a name for himself with the ball and the bat in first grade around here," Miller said.
But Miller admitted it was a hard game for the club with Nulla making 127 runs total during the game.
"They're a strong team.... it could have gone either way," he said.
"It [will be] one of those [games] that we will look back on and be thankful that we won.
"Because they're the ones that... count at the back end of the season."
The Wauchope team have been keeping their strategy of having fun and keeping up their confidence during their games but Miller credits their win to being good with the bat and the ball as well as sticking to their plan.
"We've got a really good team of young players this year and we're having fun as well as playing good cricket," he said.
"It really helps with the confidence and we're all on the same page basically."
Across the Mind North Coast, other competitors also saw close wins on the cricket turf.
Port City League redeemed themselves after their loss against Wauchope in the opening round of the Two Rivers First League competition.
The team rose to the occasion with a two run win against Beechwood.
The Rovers are leading the ladder after keeping up their momentum from last week with their 70 run over the Macquarie Hotel Cricket Club.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.