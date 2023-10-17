Free breast screening for women to support the early detection of breast cancer will be available at South West Rocks from 18 October to 2 November with the arrival of the BreastScreen NSW mobile van.
Acting Director of BreastScreen North Coast, Emma Cronin, says a regular breast screen is one of the most important things women can do for their health.
"Detecting breast cancer early increases your chance of survival while reducing the likelihood of invasive treatment, such as mastectomy or chemotherapy.
"Around 90 per cent of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history. This is why breast cancer screening is so important for all eligible women."
Emma says having a BreastScreen NSW van in South West Rocks makes it easier for women to attend their recommended two-yearly screening.
"Bringing these vital services to South West Rocks means more local women can be screened. Life gets busy and we want women to make their health a priority."
The BreastScreen NSW van will be located at Phillip Drive near the skate park and behind the South West Rocks Country Club.
An appointment with BreastScreen NSW is free, takes less than 20 minutes and no doctor's referral is needed.
The mobile screening van is equipped with a lift system to support women with health conditions or disability to have their mammogram. Women with additional needs are encouraged to let us know when booking their appointment.
To book a free mammogram, visit book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au or call 13 20 50.
