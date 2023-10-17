The Macleay Argus
NSW BreastScreen van coming to South West Rocks

By Staff Reporters
October 17 2023 - 5:00pm
NSW BreastScreen van at South West Rocks offering free mammograms from October 18 to November 2. Picture supplied Mid North Coast Local Health District
Free breast screening for women to support the early detection of breast cancer will be available at South West Rocks from 18 October to 2 November with the arrival of the BreastScreen NSW mobile van.

