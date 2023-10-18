The Macleay Argus
New plan for old amenities block at Horseshoe Bay Holiday Park, South West Rocks

Updated October 18 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:00pm
A proposal to replace an amenities block at Horseshoe Bay, South West Rocks, which includes three tourist accommodation units, is currently open to community consultation until October 26.

