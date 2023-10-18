A proposal to replace an amenities block at Horseshoe Bay, South West Rocks, which includes three tourist accommodation units, is currently open to community consultation until October 26.
While upgrades to the caravan park amenities may be accepted as necessary from both council and community members, talk of including holiday units on the second story have caused concern.
Peter Allen, Group Manager for Commercial Business Kempsey Shire Council, believes the proposed build with apartments and modern facilities will be popular drawcards that will attract visitors to South West Rocks and increase park revenue.
"This is an exciting new development, replacing a tired, old amenities building with great new facilities for holiday park guests, including new amenities, laundry, and an additional camp kitchen, as well as three fabulous two-bedroom apartments, overlooking Horseshoe Bay," said Mr Allen.
South West Rocks resident, Warren Bailey, says he understands the reasons for an upgrade and his only concern is the height of the structure, which may impact another drawcard for the town, the Seabreeze Hotel.
"It's not brand new building and probably needs some work...I think it's okay provided it's not too much higher.
"We want to make sure it doesn't impact the view from the pub," he said.
Mr Allen and says it is essential that Kempsey Shire Council continues to invest in infrastructure that generates revenue and attracts visitors to the area.
"Our Holiday Parks are an important source of income for Kempsey Council, which support the maintenance and improvements of our crown land reserves and assets and reduce pressure on the ratepayers general fund," said Mr Allen.
Mr Bailey agrees that including further tourist accommodation would benefit Kempsey Shire Council's current predicted deficit.
"Having some accommodation there to get some rent for council would be good," said Mr Bailey.
Secretary of Kempsey Shire Residents Association, Dick Pearson, agrees renewing the lower-level facilities is essential, however, disagrees with the proposal of "high end" accommodation units.
"The aesthetics of the overall two-story development, as outlined in the concept design, is totally our of character with the ambience and purposed of the caravan park as a seaside camping holiday escape for the average family," he said.
Some members of the community have drawn a connection between the Crescent Head shed and the proposed block at Horseshoe Bay, sharing concerns of disrupting ocean views and sunlight reflections from the slanted roof impacting occupants in adjacent venues.
"It seems like Council has learnt little from the Crescent Head 'shed' debacle," said Mr Pearson.
"The development application appears inconsistent with the Horseshoe Bay Master Plan, as developed through Council's own community engagement process," he said.
"Council now seems to be making things up as they go along."
If the Development Application is successful, work is expected to commence in March 2024 and is due for completion in early 2025.
The Development Application (DA2300893 Replacement Park Amenities and 3 x Tourist Accommodation Units at Horseshoe Bay Holiday Park) has been put on public exhibition as part of the Holiday Parks' Concept Plan until October 26.
View the detailed plans and ask questions here: ksc.pub/HSB-DA
