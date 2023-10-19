Jayden Barrie hasn't let a two horse fall stop him from returning to the racetrack this month after a two horse fall at Wellington.
The 23-year-old Frederickton local had been racing in the 1000 metres Class 1 Handicap at Wellington Race Club when the horse ridden by Mathew Cahill went down in front of him on July 8.
Barrie had to be transported to Dubbo Hospital as a result.
" I punctured a lung, I broke five ribs, my sternum, [and] my shoulder," he said.
It took three months before Barrie could get back in the saddle, but the young jockey didn't feel nervous to return after running a lot of track work.
"Some people do get nerves after a fall like that but I seem to be fine," he said.
"Adversity is in the everyday life being a jockey.
"If you're going to do something, you try and do it 100 per cent."
Barrie had had a passion for horse riding from a young age, which started with a chance encounter with Neal Kyle at a farm sale as a teenager.
"He asked me if I wanted to have a job...at the stables at 6.30 on Saturday morning at the stables,"Barrie said.
"The next day I turned up to work at the race track.
"Him and Hilary Dew, my boss, both took me under their wing at an early stage which was vital to build up my confidence to ride horses of that calibre."
Barrie was an apprentice to Hilary Dew in Kempsey where he made several wins across the area as well as outside of the Mid North Coast.
He travelled to Coffs Harbour for three months before heading to Muswellbrook.
"Then I thought I'd give the Hunter West region a go," he said.
"There were some nice horses getting around there at the time and I could vitalise my claim," he said.
Barrie is now in the second year of his apprenticeship under Cassandra Stummer, who is also a former Kempsey Shire resident.
He recently raced in the 900 metre 58 Handicap at the Scone Race Track where he placed second on Monday, October 16.
With horse Zakor, he was only overtaken by Aaron Bullock in the last 400 metres of the race.
"The top weight ended up nailing me on the line," Barrie said.
"He was just the better horse on the day."
But with 300 races and 19 wins under his belt, the born and bred local is going from strength to strength.
He's hoping to make it to the Kempsey Cup, which will be held on Friday, November 10.
"I'd love to win a Kempsey Cup," he said.
