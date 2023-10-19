The Macleay Argus
South West Rocks library and building heights restricted

By Kempsey Shire Council
October 20 2023 - 4:00am
South West Rocks Library. Picture Kempsey Shire Council
South West Rocks library, restrictions on the height of buildings in South West Rocks and a Flood Risk Management Reference Group for the Lower Macleay were among items discussed at the October meeting of Kempsey Shire Council.

