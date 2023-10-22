Question of the week: what are Level 1 Water Restrictions?

Due to exceptionally dry conditions across the Kempsey Shire, Level 1 Water Restrictions are now in force.
But what does this mean for households, agriculture, and commercial businesses? Save water!
Residents and businesses are asked to save water wherever they can and to adhere to the restrictions by reducing their outdoor water usage and lowering their overall water consumption until substantial rainfall replenishes river levels and water supplies.
Council's Director of Utilities, Wes Trotter, said the restrictions are necessary to help safeguard water resources during this extended dry spell.
"With only minimal amounts of rainfall forecast for coming weeks, we've had to take immediate action to conserve water locally. Level 1 restrictions aim to create an immediate impact on water consumption without compromising lifestyles." said Mr Trotter.
There are specific Level 1 water restriction guidelines for water usage in commercial and agricultural businesses which vary by organisation and usage type. Please refer to the Council's website for detailed guidelines as to what is permitted.
"Council has a range of legislated enforcement measures available in this instance, but we're really appealing to the community to take responsibility and do their part to conserve our water," said Mr Trotter.
For more information on water restrictions visit ksc.pub/savewater
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.