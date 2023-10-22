The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

Question of the week: what are Level 1 Water Restrictions?

By Kempsey Shire Council
October 23 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Level 1 Water Restrictions are in place for Kempsey Shire. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain
Level 1 Water Restrictions are in place for Kempsey Shire. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain

Due to exceptionally dry conditions across the Kempsey Shire, Level 1 Water Restrictions are now in force.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.