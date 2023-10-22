Question of the week: what are Level 1 Water Restrictions?

Residents can water outside using hand-held hoses, for one hour every second day, between 4pm and 9am only.

Use the "odds and evens" system. This means homes with an even number can water on the even days of the month (e.g. 22 October), while houses with odd numbers water on the odd days of the month (e.g. 23 October).

Sprinklers and fixed unattended hoses are banned.



Micro-spray water systems can only be used for 15 minutes and as part of your one-hour allocation.

There is no watering at all on the 31st day of any month.

This includes topping up home pools.

No hosing of windows, houses, roofs, gutters, driveways, and paved areas.