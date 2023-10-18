The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News
Council

Thousands engage with Councils rate rise investigation

By Kempsey Shire Council
Updated October 19 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On top of thousands of visits to Your Say Macleay, Council staff have discussed the Special Rate Variation with hundreds of residents at community events and markets. Picture supplied Kempsey Shire Council.
On top of thousands of visits to Your Say Macleay, Council staff have discussed the Special Rate Variation with hundreds of residents at community events and markets. Picture supplied Kempsey Shire Council.

Thousands of visits to the online engagement portal, plus over 500 survey responses and hundreds of face to face discussions at community briefings and events indicate that Kempsey Shire ratepayers are keen to have their say about a proposed special rate variation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.