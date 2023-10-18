Thousands of visits to the online engagement portal, plus over 500 survey responses and hundreds of face to face discussions at community briefings and events indicate that Kempsey Shire ratepayers are keen to have their say about a proposed special rate variation.
Kempsey Shire Council has provided a range of education materials, videos and answers to common questions and has asked ratepayers for their feedback on three possible rate variation scenarios as part of the investigation into addressing a forecast $103 million General Fund deficit over the coming decade.
With the initial community engagement period nearing its end, Council is encouraging those who have not yet had a say to ensure they do by Sunday 29 October.
Stephen Mitchell, Acting General Manager of Kempsey Shire Council, said all the community feedback will be collated and presented as part of the investigation report to be considered by Councillors at the November Meeting.
"We have mailed out a flyer with this month's rate notice and really encourage ratepayers to read the details, use the rate calculator to see how the possible scenarios impact them and give their feedback on the three proposed options presented through Your Say Macleay," said Mr Mitchell.
"The three options deliver financial sustainability along with varying levels of improved asset condition and include a rate increase each year for three years between 2024 and 2026, which would then be permanently retained as the rating level."
"However, it's important to stress that no decision has been made yet."
After the engagement period ends, a report will be presented to Councillors at the November Meeting, who will have the difficult decision of determining if an application should be made to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) for a Special Rate Variation.
"We understand the community's concern about the increase to their rates while there is continual cost of living pressures, Council is feeling those pressures too. It would be imprudent and irresponsible of Council to not address the forecast financial challenges," said Mr Mitchell.
"If Council decide to apply to IPART we will inform the community of how to make submissions directly to the regulatory body ahead of any determination in May next year."
Ratepayers are reminded that the increase would apply to the property rate line, being the first line on the rate notices, not the total amount.
Resources and information are available on Your Say Macleay to inform ratepayers of the challenging decision ahead including:
Ratepayers can learn more and have their say at ksc.pub/financialfuture
