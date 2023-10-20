The Macleay Argus

It feels like the 2019 bushfires all over again

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
October 20 2023 - 3:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(Left) The sky on November 8, 2019 and (right) the sky on October 18, 2023
(Left) The sky on November 8, 2019 and (right) the sky on October 18, 2023

The day the sky turned red.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.