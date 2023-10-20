Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton are among the leaders who have paid tribute to Richard Mainey who died while protecting the family farm from the Willi Willi Fire, west of Kempsey.
The family, in a public social media post, said the 56-year-old died while protecting the property at Temagog on Monday night, October 16.
In federal parliament, Mr Albanese extended his condolences to Mr Mainey's friends and community
"My thoughts, and I'm sure the thoughts of all the members of the House, are with the family, friends and community of Mr Richard Mainey," he said. "This is a man who has unfortunately died while trying to save his family farm from bushfires.
"To Mr Mainey's family, friends and community, our deepest respects and our condolences at this very sad loss."
Mr Dutton called Mr Mainey a "brave man".
"We send our deepest condolences to Mr Mainey's family and to his community," he said. "It was a terrible circumstance... a brave man has lost his life and we send our condolences to that community.
"Our best wishes [go] to those who are seeking to contain the fires... [and] those who are the first responders."
Federal member for Cowper Pat Conaghan said the tribute was appreciated in a social media post.
"I'd like to thank Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton for taking the time to acknowledge the tragic death of Richard Mainey and for recognising the bravery and efforts of all our emergency service teams and volunteers as our region once again endures large scale fires," he said.
"I know that the acknowledgement was appreciated. Our thoughts are with Richard's family and the entire community at this time."
Member for Oxley Michael Kemp also paid tribute to Mr Mainey and said the "grief has rippled through the Macleay Valley".
"It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the devastating loss of Richard Mainey, a life taken far too soon," he said.
"Richard was a very well-respected man, and the Mainey family has long been involved in the farming industry as well as an integral part of the upriver community.
"To Richard's family and friends, I send my deepest condolences over this tragic loss. The grief has rippled through the Macleay Valley, and as a community, we stand to support you in any way possible through this difficult time."
Kempsey Shire Mayor Leo Hauville called the man's death a "tragedy" during the October meeting of Kempsey Shire Council held on October 17.
"Today, we will do our best to keep going with our business of council, but in the back of all of our minds will be the hard work and distress of what's going on," he said.
