The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

Leaders pay tribute to Richard Mainey who died trying to save farm from fire

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated October 20 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leaders have paid tribute to Richard Mainey. Picture of Richard in 2021 by Ruby Pascoe
Leaders have paid tribute to Richard Mainey. Picture of Richard in 2021 by Ruby Pascoe

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton are among the leaders who have paid tribute to Richard Mainey who died while protecting the family farm from the Willi Willi Fire, west of Kempsey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.