Kempsey police have been kept busy with fires as well as irresponsible drivers on the local roads.
Macleay Argus reporter Emily Walker spoke with Chief Inspector Martin Burke, to discuss what officers have been up to in the week ending October 21
Police are reminding residents to lock their car and doors at nighttime after some incidents at Orara Street, South West Rocks between the evening of Sunday, October 15 and the early morning of Monday, October 16.
Police are currently appealing for information from the community regarding the break ins.
Insp. Burke said it was a timely reminder for people to make sure their vehicles and houses are locked at nighttime.
Residents should also make sure their valuables are secure and windows are locked in place.
Officers were called to a service station located on Smith Street, Kempsey following a failure to pay for fuel after 1.30pm on Monday, October 16.
Police will allege that a 30-year-old woman attended the service station, filled her vehicle with an amount of fuel and appeared to pay for it inside however the transaction was declined.
Police will also allege that the woman stole food from the service station.
Officers investigation led them to the woman who they served with a court attendance notice.
She appeared in Kempsey Local Court on Thursday October 19 and was charged with:
She was sentenced that same day.
Insp. Burke said it was a reminder for people who think they can get away with these kinds of actions.
"There are many set of eyes that are watching you- both human and electronic."
A roadside breath test is serving as a reminder to practice responsible celebrations as we approach the festive season.
Police stoped a motorist drivign a white Nissan Pulsar on Sea Street, Kempsey around 4.20pm on Tuesday, October 17.
The 50-year-old male driver was subjected to a roadside breath test that returned a positive result.
Police will allege that the breath test returned a reading in the mid range.
The man was issued a court attendance notice for December 14 and his licence was suspended.
Police would like to remind the community to be responsible whilst they engage in festivities as we enter the holiday season.
