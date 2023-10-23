Hot weather followed by rain is predicted for the Kempsey Shire as Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews and other agencies continue to control active bushfires.
Temperatures ranging in the low 30s have been forecast for Tuesday, October 24, and are set to rise to around 36 degrees on Wednesday, October 25.
According to Weatherzone meteorologist Jess Miskelly, Wednesday will be the hottest day this week.
"That's also going to be the most humid day," she said.
"The main elevated fire dangers are going to be further away from the coast."
Areas closer to Wollomombi are predicted to have drier conditions.
"The main difference in the forecast [for closer inland areas] is the fire dangers will be higher than they will be on the coast, particularly on the Wednesday when those winds and temperatures pick up," she said.
But Ms Miskelly said there was going to be a marked shift on Wednesday night into Thursday, October 26.
"You're looking at temperatures 14 to 15 degrees cooler," she said.
"So down around 20 degrees... and probably pretty widespread heavy showers for a couple of days."
RFS public information officer Luke Robinson said that the rain was welcome and would help cool the fireground but could make it more dangerous for crews on the ground.
"Even if it's a small amount of rain, it can impede our access along some of the dirt tracks," he said.
"It makes them really slippery and dangerous for crews to go down which will mean [they] can't get in and continue doing their awesome work."
Crews have been working to contain the McGuires Crossing Road bushfire near Hat Head and the Willi Willi bushfire over the past week.
The McGuires Crossing Road fire is currently contained with active areas within the fire perimeter.
Crews have been patrolling and putting out any fires that breach the containment lines.
The Willi Willi fire, which has burned over 29,000 hectares is still being controlled.
"We don't have full containment around it as of yet," Mr Robinson said.
"We saw an increase of activity... in the Brassils Creek Road area in Tarooka."
Crews were conducting small backburns in the south along Eight Mile Creek Road and Boonanghi Forest Road within Boonanghi State Forest on Monday.
Mr Robinson said the weather earlier in the week was favourable for backburning ahead of the heat and cool change.
"Wednesday we are going to see heightened fire danger again however we're not sure what the level will be right now," he said.
"The biggest variable is that we don't know what the wind's strength is going to be yet ahead of... or before the change [on Thursday]."
Residents are reminded to stay-up-to date, monitor conditions and know what to do if a fire threatens.
Updates can be found on the Hazards Near Me app and RFS website.
