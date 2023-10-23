The Macleay Argus
Hot and humid days followed by rain forecast for Kempsey Shire

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated October 24 2023 - 6:59pm, first published 4:00am
Temperatures are forecast to rise to 36 degrees on Wednesday as RFS crews continue to contain fires. Picture by NSW RFS Eungai Brigade
Hot weather followed by rain is predicted for the Kempsey Shire as Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews and other agencies continue to control active bushfires.

