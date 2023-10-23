Police have released details of a vehicle seen on the day the Belmore River fire started with a strike force now investigating if the blaze is linked to others in the Kempsey Shire.
Emergency services were called to McGuires Crossing Road at Belmore River - about 15km east of Kempsey - around 4pm on Tuesday, October 17.
The fire quickly escalated to being out of control as it burned in a northerly direction towards Hat Head. Residents were urged to leave before the road was eventually cut.
The fire burned through 3000 hectares of bushland in the Hat Head National Park. It is now under control and remains at Advice level. No injuries have been reported.
Mid North Coast Police District Detective Inspector Peter O'Reilly said the fire posed a "significant threat" to Hat Head.
"[The fire] isolated the township for a period of time," he said.
Detectives from the Financial Crime Squad's Arson Unit have established Strike Force Tronto to investigate the blaze, which they suspect was deliberately lit.
"Our investigators have teamed with investigators from the State Crime Command Arson Squad to investigate the circumstances of that fire," Det. Insp. O'Reilly said.
"Our initial investigations indicate that the ignition was deliberate."
Police are now searching for the driver of a white Nissan Patrol tabletop utility, with a broken tail light, which was seen in the area about 3pm that day - an hour before the fire was reported.
"We are seeking assistance from from the public to provide us with information," Det. Insp. O'Reilly said.
"We are very interested to identify the driver, or the people who were occupying that vehicle at the time as part of our investigation."
Detectives are also investigating if the fire has any links to blazes that occurred on Lighthouse Road at Arakoon, Maria River Road at Crescent Head, and Crescent Head Road at Crescent Head.
These broke out earlier that day, between 6am and 8am.
"We take this very seriously, these people lighting these fires are posing significant threat to the lives and property of people in our community," Det. Insp. O'Reilly said.
Any witnesses or anyone with further information is urged to come forward.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
