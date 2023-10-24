Kempsey Shire Councillor Arthur Bain was elected co-convenor of the NSW Greens on Saturday, October 21.
Cr Bain will serve alongside Amy Croft, operations manager for CQ University based in Sydney. Their shared role provides a balance of gender and inclusion of both rural and metropolitan perspectives for the party.
"I welcome the opportunity to work with an experienced team, further developing skills in leadership and governance," said Cr Bain.
Cr Bain is openly passionate about the importance of grassroot democratic leadership.
"The Greens NSW is organised according to grassroots democratic principles with autonomous Local Groups, a State Delegates Council as the key decision-making body, and robust accountability processes for State and Federal MP's and elected Councillors," he said.
The Convenors work closely with the State Manager, Secretary, Treasurer and MP's coordinating committees, mediating, liaising across the States and Territories, responsibility for authorising materials, and ensuring compliance.
"Most importantly, [the role is about] understanding good governance, and the importance of transparency and accountability in the administration of a complex organisation," said Cr Bain.
