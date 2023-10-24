The Macleay Argus
Kempsey Councillor Arthur Bain elected co-convenor of the NSW Greens

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 24 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 5:00pm
Amy Croft and Arthur Bain were elected co-convenors for the NSW state government Greens party on October 21, 2023. Picture supplied Arthur Bain
Kempsey Shire Councillor Arthur Bain was elected co-convenor of the NSW Greens on Saturday, October 21.

