Dunghutti culture and heritage is being further preserved and protected through 'The Truth of Our Stories' project.
Young Aboriginal people in the Kempsey Shire have learnt the skills needed to interview and record their Elders using podcasting, video and SMART technology in order to better share stories, language and Indigenous land management practices for future generations.
Dunghutti Elders Council Aboriginal Corporation (DECAC) were able to deliver the project after successfully receiving an Aboriginal Affairs NSW 2022 - 2023 Cultural Grant.
The $17,217.27 awarded to the Dunghutti Elders Counctil was used to purchase a Podcast recording and video kit, installation of a smart board in the training room and delivery of five two-day training workshops for young Aboriginal people in the community.
The project, based on the sharing, maintenance, and protection of Dunghutti cultural heritage, is aimed at passing the knowledge on to the younger generations using modern technology to better engage participation from younger people.
Over 30 students from Kempsey High School, Melville High School and Macleay Valley Vocational College participated in the podcasting and video workshops where they developed skills focused on communication, interviewing, active listening and how to use recording technology.
"All of the students enjoyed the podcast training and look forward to recording some stories," said Uncle Fred Kelly, Senior Leader Community Engagement Kempsey High School.
"We couldn't be happier with how the project has turned out. The interviews were great, and the kids learnt how to properly podcast," said Aunty Amie Jacky, General Manager Dunghutti Elders Council.
"They were so professional, confident and focused. I couldn't be prouder."
According to DECAC, the community has expressed the urgency to have a record of information due to the number of Elders passing without recording their stories; the truth of their struggle, history of the Dunghutti people and connection to the Dunghutti nation.
"We've had a lot of Sorry Business of late, many of our Elders have passed," said Ms Jacky. "The thing that hit us is that the older generation has passed and so had the stories with that person...there's stories that we'll lose forever and we regret not recording them."
The 'The Truth of Our Stories' project gives the community a better chance at not losing culture and knowledge and identifies the importance of Elders being recorded by the younger generation, for the next generation.
The project is also helping to rekindle a connection between the youth and Elders of the community.
"The point of the project is to get young people engaged back with their Elders...these kids have gone through a lot; COVID-19, wars, floods, bushfires," said Ms Jacky.
"They're getting constant bombardment of negativity."
Ms Jacky is conscious of the younger generation's social behaviour being mostly online.
"We want to bring them kids out to re-engage with parents and Elders and reignite the spark of curiosity about their tribe," she said.
Ms Jacky says the increase in Sorry Business over the past two years has affected the youth. "We need to connect again."
Children and grandchildren can now record their Elders in a private room at the Dunghutti Elders Council in South Kempsey. The recordings will be stored on a database for preservation.
"There are Elders in the community who are the champions and go out there and tell stories. They are the knowledge holders... now teenagers and older ones about to leave school have a way to connect with the honourable Elders on another level," said Ms Jacky.
The Dunghutti Elders Council plans to upload the data to 'The Keeping Place', a software platform to collect, protect and appropriately share cultural knowledge in the future.
The new video equipment can also be used to film Elders on Country."It's about going out and connecting with Country so we can better look after Country," said Ms Jacky.
"And our dream is to one day have our own radio station,too."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.