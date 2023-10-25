The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kempsey's Aboriginal youth record Dunghutti Elders to keep culture for future generations

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated October 26 2023 - 10:42am, first published October 25 2023 - 12:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dunghutti culture and heritage is being further preserved and protected through 'The Truth of Our Stories' project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.